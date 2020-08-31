News to Know for Aug. 31: Parking tickets due; Richmond jail mass testing; Colon cancer awareness; Chesterfield property taxes; Black Panther screening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially west of Richmond.
Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 50%).
The chance of rain EAST of Richmond is very low.
The city of Richmond will be ending its parking amnesty program, which started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parking enforcement already resumed citywide in July.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the city will begin booting vehicles with outstanding past-due tickets.
Anyone who received tickets on or after March 16 must pay the original ticketed amount by Monday in order to have any additional fines and penalties waived.
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 inmates at the jail are quarantined due to testing positive for the virus, displaying symptoms or potentially being exposed to the virus. The sheriff’s office said a total of 75 inmates and five staff members are quarantined. There are currently no hospitalizations.
Officials said the Virginia Department of Health continues to work with the jail to test for COVID-19.
The inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be tested again on Aug. 31 to see if they’ve recovered.
Tributes continue to pour in for actor Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four year battle with colon cancer, a fight that was never shared with the public.
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer for men and women across the United States; a surgical oncologist says testing is key to fighting this disease as soon as possible.
Dr. Michael White, a surgical oncologist at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, says the symptoms of colon cancer can range.
Dr. White says the best screening for colon cancer is a colonoscopy, something he says is crucial and should not be put off, even for COVID.
Goochland’s Drive-In Theater will be holding a special screening of Black Panther.
This comes after the ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit cancer research.
Today is the deadline to pay penalties and interest on personal property taxes in Chesterfield County.
A post on the county’s Twitter page stated that Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. was the “ultimate” deadline for the payments.
The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors extended the grace period, which also applies to business personal property taxes, on July 22. The board originally voted in May to extend the grace period until July 31.
Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be holding a special board meeting on emergency childcare when schools will go virtual.
The city recently held a survey for parents, asking if they have childcare when school goes virtual. More than 60 percent of those parents said they had no childcare.
The special board meeting will be held on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.
Petersburg Fire Station 4 held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday as part of its grand opening.
Back in April Petersburg City Council and it’s City manager temporarily vacated the staff at station #4 after anticipating financial restraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic and receiving complaints of mold in the building.
Some of the new renovations include an updated living space where staff can decompress. The room features vinyl furniture which can be more easily wiped down.
Richmond Public School’s meal distribution program will continue into the fall semester with altered hours.
Starting on Aug. 31, RPS will deliver meals on two daily bus runs, and twelve school-based sites will remain open for pick up.
Students must provide their assigned pin number to receive the meals starting on Sept. 8. The pin number was included in a letter and mailed to student residences.
“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, ’I used everything You gave me.” - Chadwick Boseman
