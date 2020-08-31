Maymont debuts first socially-distanced outdoor concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maymont Park will be debuting its first socially-distanced outdoor concert called, ’Three Sheets to the Wind with The Rounding Cape Horns’.
Three Sheets to the Wind with The Rounding Cape Horns offers tuneful covers of the 1970s and 80s classics.
Maymont says all ticket holders must agree to comply with safety precautions put in place during the event.
The concert will take place on Sept. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Maymont Historic Estate Entrance located at 1700 Hampton Street. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Ticket prices vary from the size of pods:
- $100 per 10′x10′ pod (holds up to 4 people)
- $200 per 10′x20′ pod (holds up to 8 people)
