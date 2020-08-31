Man killed in Chesterfield after crashing into tree, identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the man who died in a fatal crash in Chesterfield early Monday morning.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Aug. 31, police say a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Hicks Road when it crossed the road’s centerline and struck a tree head-on.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Earnest W. Loving III, 41, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
