Man killed in Chesterfield after crashing into tree, identified
Chesterfield police say a man died in a fatal crash in Chesterfield early Monday morning. (Source: WMC)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 31, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 8:38 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have identified the man who died in a fatal crash in Chesterfield early Monday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Aug. 31, police say a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north on Hicks Road when it crossed the road’s centerline and struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Earnest W. Loving III, 41, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

