Man charged in connection to deadly shooting in Richmond

Danis Wilson (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | August 31, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 5:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Richmond on Aug. 27.

Richmond police said Danis Wilson, a man in his early 40s, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said they were called shortly before 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a person shot.

At the scene, they found Patrick Washington, a male in his late 50s, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

