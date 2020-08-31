Man charged after using tractor-trailer to push car out of the way

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he used his tractor-trailer to push another car out of his way.
Deputies were called to an argument at the Blue Beacon Truck Wash along South Gateway Drive on Sunday around 2:23 p.m.
According to a release, deputies said the suspect in the tractor-trailer pointed a handgun at another person after an argument inside the business.
“The suspect was annoyed over how long it was taking for the victim to move his vehicle through the line,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies said a witness stopped his car in from of the tractor-trailer and told the suspect not to leave before law enforcement arrived.
“Instead, the suspect used his tractor-trailer to push the car out of the way and proceeded onto Warrenton Road,” a release said.
Deputies found the suspect, identified as Primus Davis, 49, of Manassas, on the shoulder of Warrenton Road near Interstate 95.
Davis is charged with felony hit-and-run and brandishing. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secure bond.
