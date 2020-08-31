James River Association to give sturgeon viewing trips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Association will celebrate James River Week in a unique way by giving sturgeon viewing trips.
“The Great Return of the Atlantic Sturgeon” event will feature a series of viewing trips that will allow the public to get out on the water and learn about Atlantic sturgeon.
“If you aren’t familiar with the story of the endangered Atlantic sturgeon, there’s no better time to join JRA for an outing on the Spirit of the James or a guided canoe trip to discover this amazing fish,” said Justin Doyle, Community Conservation Manager of the James River Association. “Connect with the James programs associated with The Great Return of the Atlantic Sturgeon event provide folks with one-of-a-kind opportunities to learn about and possibly see Atlantic sturgeon.”
From Sept. 15-18, JRA staff will be hosting several outings on either a pontoon boat or a guided canoe tour where participants can learn about the natural resources of the James River and the endangered Atlantic sturgeon.
“September is one of the most exciting times of year to explore the James River,” said Jamie Brunkow, James Riverkeeper and Senior Advocacy Manager of the James River Association. “Witnessing a sturgeon breach is a remarkable experience that sticks with you, and through our Connect with the James programs, we help the public get to know this iconic species on a deeper level.”
Pontoon boat tickets cost $25 per participant and canoe tickets cost $20 per participant. For more information and to sign up for a tour, click here.
