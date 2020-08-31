Henrico Schools to offer live Q&A sessions to help families with virtual learning

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will offer a series of virtual learning “Help Chats” to help families with understanding the concepts and technologies behind the division’s virtual learning this fall.
There will be a series of prerecorded videos to break down what families need to know, along with three live Q&A sessions using Microsoft Teams.
The videos are available now on the division’s website or YouTube page.
If families still have questions, those can be answered during the live sessions.
“We realize that the predominantly virtual start to the school year presents families with a host of challenges,” said Amy Cashwell, superintendent. “We want to do our best to make sure that the technical aspects of virtual learning are as simple as possible, and that families can get their questions answered quickly.”
The live sessions will be on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. To join one of the sessions, click here, and for information on how to use Microsoft Teams, click here.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.