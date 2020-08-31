Governor Northam announces $4 million to help Virginians facing evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that $4 million in funding will help Virginians facing evictions amid the pandemic.
The funds will go to the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia to support 20 Legal Aid attorneys provide services to Virginia tenants facing eviction for the next two years.
Due to thousands of Virginians facing evictions, the investment is supported in part by a $2 million donation from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation.
As part of the company’s efforts to support COVID-19 recovery across the country, IKEA is providing partner states with a donation equal to the amount given to their employees in the form of unemployment benefits.
“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the Commonwealth of Virginia, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. President said.
Gov. Northam will match the donation with $2 million from Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was approved by the General Assembly in April.
“Our Commonwealth faced an eviction crisis before COVID-19 arrived in early March, and the ongoing global pandemic is making this problem even worse,” Governor Northam said. “We are deeply grateful to IKEA for this generous donation that, coupled with money from the COVID-19 Relief Fund and other federal resources, will help more Virginians stay in their homes as we fight this virus.”
Governor Northam also established the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) with an initial $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and proposed an additional $88 million in funding for the Housing Trust Fund over the biennium to prevent evictions and expand affordable housing.
