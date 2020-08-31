Forecast: Cloudy start to the week with a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds and a chance for rain returns to start the work week on Monday. But the soaking rain stays WEST of Richmond.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially west of Richmond. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 50%). Chance of rain EAST of Richmond is very low.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Low near 70, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and mainly dry. Lows near 70, high: 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 70, high in low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mainly dry with low humidity. Lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s.
