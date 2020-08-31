Flying Squirrels, Elephant Insurance presents pitching competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Elephant Insurance have partnered together to present a pitching competition called, ’Bring the Heat’.
Fans can submit videos of themselves showing off their best pitch for a chance to win prizes.
To enter, fans should film a video of themselves, their kids or their friends showing off their best fastball.
Creativity is encouraged.
One winner will be selected each week for five weeks and will receive a $25 Flying Squirrels gift card.
One grand prize winner will also receive a four-pack of 2021 Flying Squirrels tickets and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day 2021.
