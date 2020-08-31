Flying Squirrels, Elephant Insurance presents pitching competition

By Adrianna Hargrove | August 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 12:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Elephant Insurance have partnered together to present a pitching competition called, ’Bring the Heat’.

Fans can submit videos of themselves showing off their best pitch for a chance to win prizes.

To enter, fans should film a video of themselves, their kids or their friends showing off their best fastball.

Creativity is encouraged.

One winner will be selected each week for five weeks and will receive a $25 Flying Squirrels gift card.

One grand prize winner will also receive a four-pack of 2021 Flying Squirrels tickets and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day 2021.

