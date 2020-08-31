COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 1,021 | Positivity rate jumps to 7.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 121,615 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday- a 1,021 case increase since Monday.
The state totals stand at 2,612 deaths with 9,621 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,593,368 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 7.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday; the total number is now 842. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,610 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,871 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,106 cases, 268 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,651 cases, 381 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
- Richmond: 3,920 cases, 374 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 810 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 633 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 22 deaths
- Goochland: 222 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
