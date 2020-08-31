City of Richmond launches new municipal website

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond has launched a new municipal website - RVA.gov - to replace richmondgov.com.
The website is in its third week of a soft launch and is now only one of two cities in the country with a three-letter URL, alongside New York City with NYC.gov.
“In the 21st Century, a helpful, intuitive and innovative website is a key step in making sure local government is responsive to its citizens,” said Mayor Levar Stoney said.
The site’s content can be translated into 36 different languages.
“The city’s new platform differs markedly from the current site, richmondgov.com, both in appearance, accessibility, capacity and functionality. RVA.gov features mobile compatibility, an automated content management system, Global Information System integration (GIS), video on demand and interactive social media,” a release said.
Over the coming months, RVA.gov will phase in and eventually replace richmondgov.com as the official source for residents to use.
“I want this platform to best serve the residents of this city and present an inviting digital welcome for those seeking to visit or interact with city government,” said Stoney. “Start exploring RVA.gov today and help us make this soft launch as thorough as possible.”
The old website, richmondgov.com, will remain available for the foreseeable future until residents get used to the new website.
