Ashland man arrested after drug bust turns up fentanyl, methamphetamine

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Ashland arrested one man last week after a drug bust turned up fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A search warrant was served at a home in the 100 block of Amber Oak Lane on Thursday, Aug. 20 following a joint operation between numerous law enforcement agencies, including ICE and the United States Postal Inspection Service
During the search, police found 12 patches containing fentanyl, 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a 9 mm handgun.
Brandon Van Zandt, 34, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of Schedule I/II Narcotics (fentanyl patches)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Evidence Destruction
Zandt is currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending further investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.