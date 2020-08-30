Virginians watching more TV, exercising 27% less during COVID-19 lockdowns, study finds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians watched more television and exercised less during COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a survey of 4,000 Americans.
On average, Virginians watched 413 hours of television during the lockdown period, which is about 38 hours a week. This is compared to 262 hours in the previous period, according to the study.
One out of three unemployed people in Virginia spent their time binge watching TV, and half of those working from home watched TV during work hours.
More than half — 57% — of Virginians say they enjoyed being lazy during the lockdown.
Nationwide, Nevada watched the most TV; they clocked 519 hours, or 47 hours per week, during the lockdown. Arkansas watched the least at 336 hours during the lockdown, the study reported.
During that time watching televisions, Virginians have been exercising 27% less. Nationwide, Vermont residents said they are doing 67% less exercise, putting them at the top of the list.
