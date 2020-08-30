Virginia receives nearly $100k in federal funding for crisis counseling line

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VA COPES, a warmline service for those those experiencing mental health issues, has been funded until May 2021.
The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration granted $996,000 to fund the call line, which was originally established to respond to the behavioral health impacts of COVID-19.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, providing this service for Virginians is more important than ever,” said Alison Land, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. “Prolonged social distancing and change to normal routine, as well as the fear associated with a pandemic, can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, and grief, as well as isolation from your normal support system.
The warm line can be called toll free at 877-349-6428: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Since its creation in May 2020, the VA COPES warm line has assisted over 280 callers, with more than 70 of those calls lasting longer than 15 minutes.
Counselors assist callers with positive adaptive coping skills and problem solving. In its outreach, the warm line has targeted those impacted by the pandemic, high population regions, rural areas, essential workers and unemployed Virginians.
Common COVID-19 issues are loneliness, fear of uncertainty, old grief returning, anxiety about health or infection, workplace or financial stress, sleep trouble, drinking more alcohol and using prescription medications more than usual. For additional resources, visit this link.
