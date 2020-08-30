RPS’s new fall meal schedule goes into effect Aug. 31

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public School’s meal distribution program will continue into the fall semester with altered hours.
Starting on Aug. 31, RPS will deliver meals on two daily bus runs, and twelve school-based sites will remain open for pick up. The first run will occur between 7-9 a.m. for K-12 students. The second route will run between 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. for Pre-K students and others who need door-to-door service.
Students must provide their assigned pin number to receive the meals starting on Sept. 8. The pin number was included in a letter and mailed to student residences.
The fall meal distribution schedule for East End, West End and Northside neighborhoods can be found online here. The schedule for Southside neighborhoods can be found here.
