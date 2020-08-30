Richmond to hold E-Cycle Day with curbside pickup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s E-Cycle Day is slated for September with COVID-19 guidelines and curbside pickup.
Those who are dropping off items must wear a mask and stay in their car, as volunteers retrieve recyclables out of the vehicle.
Residents can shred up to five boxes of paper documents. Phones, camcorders, televisions, printers, computers and accessories can be recycled for a fee.
Biodegradable leaf bags will be given away while supplies lasts.
The event is on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road. For more information about recycling in the City of Richmond, visit richmondgov.com/CommissionCleanCity.
