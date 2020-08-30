Police search for parents of boy found wandering

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the parents of a young boy who was found early Sunday morning.
Police say around 5:30 am, they received a call from a citizen who found a 3-year old child walking in the 400 block of Dabbs House Road.
Officers arrived and met the boy, who stated his name is Alexander. He is wearing the pajamas you see in this picture and even put on his shoes before going on his morning walk away from home.
Police say they’ve have canvassed the area, but are looking for the parents or guardians of this young boy so he can get back home.
The Henrico Fire Division has responded to check him out and say Alexander is doing well, before serving him breakfast.
Anyone who may know this child is asked to call the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000.
