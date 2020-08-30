Police identify man killed in early Sunday morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning.
Investigators say that officers responded to a call of a person down on West Clopton Street around midnight on Aug. 30.
At the scene, police found the victim, a man in his 20s, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined the victim, identified as Marcio Justino, was shot inside his Clopton Street home and collapsed outside.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
