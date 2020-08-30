3 people shot, 1 left with life-threatening injuries after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were shot and one has been left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Petersburg.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Van Dorn Street around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, to reports of a shooting, according to a tweet from the department.
The incident is currently being investigated. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.
This is a developing story. More information will be added to this article as it is obtained.
