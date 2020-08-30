No COVID-19 related deaths reported in Central Va. | Positivity rate at 7.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 120,594 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday- an 847 case increase since Sunday.
The state totals stand at 2,580 deaths with 9,569 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,705,735 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported on Monday; the total number is now 835. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,548 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,802 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,046 cases, 269 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Henrico: 4,608 cases, 379 hospitalizations, 192 deaths
- Richmond: 3,897 cases, 375 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Hanover: 794 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 631 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 220 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
