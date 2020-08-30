Monday is the ‘ultimate’ deadline for Chesterfield property taxes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is the deadline to pay penalties and interest on personal property taxes in Chesterfield County.
A post on the county’s Twitter page stated that Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. was the “ultimate” deadline for the payments.
The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors extended the grace period, which also applies to business personal property taxes, on July 22. The board originally voted in May to extend the grace period until July 31.
Residents can use a non-cash form of payment or via a drop box at the Chesterfield County Administration building at 9901 Lori Road in Chesterfield. A list of payment options can be found here. Tax balances can be found through the treasurer office’s online portal.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.