Man transported to hospital after reported shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One man was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday night near Laburnum Avenue and Glenspring Road, according to a tweet from the department.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are not currently seeking any suspects.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as additional information is obtained.
