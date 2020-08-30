Man transported to hospital after reported shooting in Henrico

Man transported to hospital after reported shooting in Henrico
(Source: WMBF News)
By Hannah Eason | August 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 11:20 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One man was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting in Henrico.

Henrico Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday night near Laburnum Avenue and Glenspring Road, according to a tweet from the department.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are not currently seeking any suspects.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as additional information is obtained.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.