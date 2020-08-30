‘I heard 12 shots’: 3 people shot, 1 left with life-threatening injuries after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were shot and one has been left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Petersburg.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Van Dorn Street around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, to reports of a shooting, according to a tweet from the department.
“I heard 12 shots, pow pow pow pow!” a neighbor said. “Then I heard a young lady crying saying ‘oh my goodness, ahhhhh’, just hollering and we cut the lights out in the house.”
The woman said she had just finished speaking with a friend who had popped over to check on her when the gunfire started.
“I could not even imagine her not being in the crossfire, but what happened was she actually was,” the woman said. “She was on the floor in her car; she laid down on the floor until everything stopped; until she heard all the shots stop.”
Police say three people were hurt, one suffering life-threatening injuries.
It left one woman concerned about the safety of her fellow neighbors.
“It’s really dangerous because I don’t know where the bullets were coming from,” she said. “It could have come in anyone’s home and hit them while they were standing there. I was in the kitchen cooking, I could have gotten a stray bullet if you don’t know.”
The incident is currently being investigated. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-861-1212.
