Forecast: Best weather of the week is today!

Plenty of sunshine expected and low humidity

By Sophia Armata | August 30, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT - Updated August 30 at 5:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Below average temperatures with low humidity today will give us a taste of fall!

SUNDAY: Beautiful day. Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and mainly dry. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 10%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mainly dry with low humidity. Lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s.

