Chesterfield Parks and Rec’s adaptive programs win two national awards

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The National Association of County Park and Recreation officials recognized Chesterfield County with two national awards, the locality announced in a press release on Thursday.
The department won the “Removing Barriers Initiative” award for an adaptive kayaking and archery program, and the “Parks and Recreation Program” award for its Rec-n-Roll mobile playground.
“Our department is thrilled and humbled to receive recognition for the work we do,” said James Worsley, parks and recreation director.
The parks and rec department has received six additional awards from the association within the last four years. For more information about outdoor adventures hosted by Chesterfield Parks and Rec, visit this website.
