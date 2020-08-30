Chesterfield Parks and Rec’s adaptive programs win two national awards

Chesterfield Parks and Rec’s adaptive programs win two national awards
Chesterfield Parks and Recreation's adaptive kayaking and archery program was recognized with a national award from the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials. (Source: Chesterfield Parks and Recreation)
By Hannah Eason | August 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 4:03 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The National Association of County Park and Recreation officials recognized Chesterfield County with two national awards, the locality announced in a press release on Thursday.

The department won the “Removing Barriers Initiative” award for an adaptive kayaking and archery program, and the “Parks and Recreation Program” award for its Rec-n-Roll mobile playground.

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation won a national award for their adaptive kayaking and archery program.
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation won a national award for their adaptive kayaking and archery program. (Source: Chesterfield Parks and Recreation)

“Our department is thrilled and humbled to receive recognition for the work we do,” said James Worsley, parks and recreation director.

The parks and rec department has received six additional awards from the association within the last four years. For more information about outdoor adventures hosted by Chesterfield Parks and Rec, visit this website.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.