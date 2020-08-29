Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 938 statewide | Positivity rate rises to 7.4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 119,747 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday- a 938 case increase since Saturday.
The state totals stand at 2,569 deaths with 9,555 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,692,025 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Two new outbreaks were reported on Sunday; the total number is now 834. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,539 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,764 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,027 cases, 269 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Henrico: 4,579 cases, 379 hospitalizations, 192 deaths
- Richmond: 3,879 cases, 373 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Hanover: 787 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 627 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 219 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
