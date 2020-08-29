VDOT: Richmond roads getting revamped with LED street lights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Department of Transportation is replacing more than 9,600 roadway lights in the commonwealth, including more than 1,700 in the Richmond area.
The installation phase of energy-efficient light-emitting diode, or LED, lights began on Aug. 24 and will continue into next year.
The lighting is intended to enhance roadway visibility and minimize environmental impacts. Renovations will also take place in Northern Virginia, Fredericksburg and Hampton Roads.
Richmond roadwork will begin on Interstate 64 near Glenside Drive and move to the following areas:
Chesterfield County
- Powhite Parkway extension toll plazas
- Chippenham Parkway between I-95 and Jefferson Davis Highway
Dinwiddie County
- I-85 at Boydton Plank Road
Henrico County
- Chippenham Parkway at the Willey Bridge
City of Petersburg
- The interchange of I-95 and I-85
City of Richmond
- Bryan Park at I-95 and I-64
- I-95 through downtown Richmond
- I-195
- I-64 at Mechanicsville Turnpike
