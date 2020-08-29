TJHD issues warning about potentially fatal batch of heroin in greater Charlottesville area

(Charlottesville, Va.) — The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District warns the public of a batch of heroin in the greater-Charlottesville area that could be laced with fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives, and could be potentially fatal to people who use it. Over the past 24 hours, UVA Health reported treating six patients with heroin overdoses. To protect patient confidentiality, no other information will be provided. The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) does not know where the heroin originated, was purchased, nor what the batch was cut with, but TJHD is concerned that it may have fentanyl derivatives and could be fatal for people using it.