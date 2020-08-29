Teenager among 4 injured in overnight Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in solving overnight shootings that left four injured, including a teenage boy.
The first shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, near Grace and N. 4th streets. A man who suffered apparent gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second took place at around 12:50 a.m. on Derwent Road near Hull Street Road. A man found at the scene was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At around 3:30 a.m., another shooting occurred near the Midlothian Village Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. A woman with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police received reports at around 5:40 a.m. that a 17-year-old boy was treated at a local hospital for apparent gunshot wounds. The teenagers injuries were deemed non-life threatening and detectives determined the shooting occurred near Accommodation and Gay streets.
There are no suspect descriptions at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.
