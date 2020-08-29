‘Restore the Wild’ initiative to improve pollinator habitats in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources’ “Restore the Wild” initiative will fund six projects that restore habitats for pollinators, including the endangered rusty patched bumble bee.
The “Restore the Wild” initiative raised more than $25,000 in membership fees and donations in its first year. The money will fund the restoration of more than 180 acres of land in the commonwealth.
The project will expand and restore the following areas with native grasses and shrubs to support native endangered species:
- Seven acres of the Hupman Valley in Highland County
- Hidden Valley on Clinch Mountain in Washington and Russell counties
- Big Woods Wildlife Management Area near Wakefield
- The Davenport Tract of the G. Richard Thompson Wildlife Management Area in Clarke and Fauquier counties
- Princess Anne in Virginia Beach
- Vic Thomas Fish Hatchery
For more information on the “Restore the Wildlife” initiative, visit this website.
