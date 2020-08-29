Petersburg fire station holds grand reopening

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Fire Station 4 held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday as part of its grand opening.
After the open house, the building will be deep cleaned and open for operation on Monday, Aug. 31.
The fire station received donations from local community members and businesses. Lighthouse Furniture & Appliance Inc. donated couches and chairs, Lowes donated a new grill and several people in the area made monetary donations.
The station was abruptly closed down back in April, leaving firefighters angry over how the city handled it. But the city says the station located along South Sycamore Street was experiencing severe issues with mold, asbestos and outdated infrastructure.
In May, the city council approved making immediate repairs which are now finished.
