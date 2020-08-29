Man dies in I-64 crash

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in New Kent County.
Investigators say the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday by the 216 mile marker along Interstate 64.
According to State Police, a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the road, went up the embankment, then into the median, and struck several trees.
The driver was identified as Lynn John Maltinsky, 66, of Williamsburg, VA. Police say he died at the scene, and was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
