Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial

Langley airman convicted of sex assault at court martial
A man is dead and New Albany PD investigators suspect foul play is involved after his body was found outside of a home on Aug. 17. (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | August 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 4:08 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - An airman at Langley Air Force Base has been found guilty in military court of sexually assaulting a colleague.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Airman Adam M. Rodela was convicted at a court martial of touching the genitals of a female airman without her consent.

He was sentenced to a year in confinement, a reprimand and a reduction in rank. Military officials released few other details.

Rodela is assigned to Langley’s 1st Operations Support Squadron. He entered the service in 2018.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.