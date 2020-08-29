Kanye West qualifies for Virginia’s presidential ballot

Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Virginia’s presidential ballot in November, according to state election officials.
Elections officials confirmed Friday evening that West will appear on the ballot as an independent after verifying he submitted 5,000 petition signatures from Virginia voters.
Last week, West tweeted that he had qualified for to appear on the ballot.
Since then, officials have been validating his paperwork, including verifying that West’s operation filed at least 200 signatures from each of the state’s 11 congressional districts.
It wasn’t immediately apparent what impact West’s presence on the ballot might have in Virginia or whether he has any intentions of campaigning in the state. An email and phone call to the address and number listed on West’s paperwork were not immediately returned.
Numerous media reports have indicated that Republican operatives have helped West try to get on the ballot in other states, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the case in Virginia.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.
