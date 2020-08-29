Forecast: Strong storms moving through this afternoon/evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Impacts from the remnants of Laura arrive today and increase our severe weather potential.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Timing: 11am-7pm. Scattered storms likely with some damaging wind possible. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Quick moving storms could bring around 1″ of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated storm. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows near 70, highs upper 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s (Rain Chance 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.