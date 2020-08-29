Central Va. family celebrates grandmother’s 100th birthday

Arlyne Boone turned 100 years old on Saturday, Aug. 29. (Source: Photo courtesy of Tracey Brown)
By Hannah Eason | August 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 4:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On her 100th birthday, Arlyne Boone said her secret to a long life is simple — good genes.

Boone was worried that her good genes would “escape” her after an early lifestyle of liquor drinking, but it didn’t. Arlyne’s mother lived until her late 90s, and now, she’s reached the 100-year mark.

Boone was born on Aug. 29, 1920, and has one son and a daughter-in-law. She also has four grandkids and four great-grandkids.

In her spare time, she enjoys crossword puzzles and time with her family. Tomorrow, she’ll celebrate her son Robert’s 75th birthday.

