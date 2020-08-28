’We need to maintain our vigilance’: Crater Health District sees uptick in community spread of COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Health officials in the Crater Health District say there has been an uptick in community spread of COVID-19.
The health district - which covers Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Surry and Sussex - is seeing an increase in new community transmission cases as well as new cases linked to facility outbreaks.
Officials said residents should “should assume the risk of exposure is everywhere” and take precautions on staying safe.
“Now that fall is almost here, we need to maintain our vigilance in following effective prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “In particular, we must continue to stay home as much as possible, wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and practice hand hygiene to help manage transmission of the virus.”
The Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering
- Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet or more away from others
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor
“Individuals, communities, schools, businesses, healthcare organizations, and local governments all play an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, " said Hart. “This is how we all work together to save lives. We all have a duty to protect ourselves and those around us.”
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.
