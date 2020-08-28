Volunteers needed to pack RPS’ #ReopenWithLove learning kits

Volunteers needed to pack RPS’ #ReopenWithLove learning kits
(Source: Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 28, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 2:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools needs your help to get all their students the #ReopenWithLove Learning Kit that will include all kinds of instructional supplies for our virtual semester.

The school system will provide 25,000 kits.

Due to COVID-related shipping delays, middle school and high school kits won’t be ready until a few days after the semester starts.

If you can volunteer to pack and/or distribute kits, please sign up at handsonrva.org/rps-backtoschool.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.