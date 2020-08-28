Volunteers needed to pack RPS’ #ReopenWithLove learning kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools needs your help to get all their students the #ReopenWithLove Learning Kit that will include all kinds of instructional supplies for our virtual semester.
The school system will provide 25,000 kits.
Due to COVID-related shipping delays, middle school and high school kits won’t be ready until a few days after the semester starts.
If you can volunteer to pack and/or distribute kits, please sign up at handsonrva.org/rps-backtoschool.
