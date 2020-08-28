Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by over 1,200 statewide | Positivity rate rises to 6.9%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 118,809 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 1,217 case increase since Friday.
The state totals stand at 2,568 deaths with 9,512 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,678,614 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 6.9 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported on Saturday; the total number is now 832. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 17,460 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,724 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,013 cases, 267 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Henrico: 4,553 cases, 377 hospitalizations, 192 deaths
- Richmond: 3,831 cases, 372 hospitalizations, 47 deaths
- Hanover: 779 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 621 cases, 69 hospitalizations, 20 deaths
- Goochland: 217 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
