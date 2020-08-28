The Valentine museum puts in bid for Jefferson Davis statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Jefferson Davis statue could potentially find a new home in a downtown Richmond establishment.
The Valentine confirms that is has made an offer with the City Council to acquire the statue, to make it part of a larger upcoming exhibit, titled “The Lost Cause,” which deals with Richmond’s role in the Civil War.
“One of the most important events in the last year or so, is what’s been happening in Richmond during the protest movement,” said museum director, Bill Martin. “Nothing would capture that moment better for us than that Jefferson Davis monument.”
Martin says the museum would only want the statue in its current, damaged state.
The statue itself has a deeper connection to the Valentine, as the institution was named after Edward Valentine - the original sculptor of the statue.
“It actually provides us an opportunity to talk about the artist, Edward Valentine. It talks about this institution’s role in the ’Lost Cause’ and creating that mythology. It provides us the opportunity to talk about what the monument meant then,” Martin said.
The Richmond City Council will ultimately decide what to do with the statues, and so in early August, they opened a 30-day window taking offers on what to do next with them.
Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Lawrence Anderson says they are trying to remain thoughtful in their approach, and fielding all sorts of monetary offers --with promises to provide the transportation and other logistics involved with moving the statues.
But he says the council won’t just give it to the highest bidder, given the nature of the statues.
“Things that we’re considering, of course: the manner in which the entity wants to display it to ensure that it’s in its appropriate context.”
Martin reiterates that the statue would not be used in its original context, but to serve as a sort of time capsule for this pivotal moment in Richmond’s history.
“[The Valentine] is the place, given the history of the artist, given the history of the institution, and the ability for us to use it for this ’new’ story of Richmond. Little did we know that the monument would be removed and have even greater significance now,” he added.
Anderson adds that multiple entities have made offers on the statues removed by the city, and that council should be making a decision by early September.
