’They give it everything they have and then some:’ Navy veteran, COVID-19 survivor reunites with doctors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cherud Wilkerson’s battle with COVID-19 back in April was one he didn’t think he’d come back from. The 57-year-old Navy veteran says that despite his physical strength and experience with war, he had never faced anything like the disease.
Cherud contracted COVID-19 after a trip to New York in the early days of the pandemic, and was one of the first patients diagnosed with the disease and discharged from Bon Secours St. Mary Hospital in Richmond. It was after he returned home that the virus took its toll.
“The things that we take for granted like walking, skipping, breathing for that matter... it could all be gone in a second,” said Wilkerson. “I’ve been in some places and I’ve seen some things, but this was a fight - an internal fight that I just couldn’t beat with your normal fighting techniques.”
At his worst, Wilkerson would end up spending 14 days in a coma hooked up to a ventilator, but even in his unconsciousness, he says he could feel the nurses, doctors and physical therapists doing everything they could to save his life.
“I was stubborn, but I was also focused on one thing and it was the same thing that they were, a full recovery.”
Wilkerson would eventually wake up from his a coma and after weeks of physical therapy, he bounced back to good health, becoming one of the first patients at Bon Secours to come off of a ventilator at the beginning of the pandemic.
During his stay at the hospital, he also developed his own workouts in his room in secret between his rounds of physical therapy to help speed up his recovery. When Cherud was discharged from the hospital, he had lost more than 40 pounds. Since then he has returned to work, continued to build his strength, and has kept in touch with his primary care doctor as his recovery journey continues.
In the time since Wilkerson has recovered from COVID-19, he has had check-ups in with his primary physician to continue monitoring his condition, but Thursday he wasn’t going back to the hospital for his usual check-up. This time he was showing up to salute the medical professionals he calls soldiers in the fight against COVID-19 who brought him back from the brink.
“I was in touch with his wife while he was in the hospital, it was day seven on the ventilator and I thought he wasn’t going to make it,” said Wilkerson’s primary physician Dr. Aysha Habib. “For me seeing him like this, it’s amazing. That’s why I just left everything and said, ’I just have to be part of this reunion.’”
For many of the medical professionals who came to the reunion, it was the first time they saw Wilkerson in the months since he was finally discharged from the hospital.
“You see people dying all the time, but to see somebody live and fight and be on the other side and have so much joy and his family, that’s when you know that you did everything you could to make that happen,” said Occupational Therapist Jacque Creekmore. “100 percent he is a soldier.”
“It’s amazing. I’ve never been able to have that experience,” said physical therapist Maggie Thornhill.
Wilkerson says he hopes that his survival from COVID-19 will help motivate the doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital to continue fighting against COVID-19 and to remind them that their efforts are working.
“They see death every day, they toil, they give it everything they have and then some, so for them to see that their efforts through this war were not in vain, it’s giving them energy, and they’re going to need that,” said Wilkerson. “They’re going to need that in order to face this day in and day out.”
