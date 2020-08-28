Stoney elected chair of Central Virginia Transportation Authority Finance Committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been elected the chair of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority Finance Committee.
The finance committee reviews and recommends the annual budget, looks over revenue estimates and takes care of other financial management tasks.
“Richmond fought hard to ensure the CVTA would offer an unprecedented opportunity for regional collaboration,” said Stoney. “The authority is designed to ensure meaningful discourse and cooperation, resulting in a stronger transit network for all of the localities involved.”
According to a release, the City of Richmond, a locality represented by the body, “has veto power so all of the body’s actions achieve buy in from key players.” The city utilized the power once during the inaugural meeting.
