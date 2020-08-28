On the Sidelines- August 28

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While fields are quiet this fall across Virginia, that doesn’t mean we can’t talk some high school football. Throughout the fall, NBC12 will bring you special editions of On the Sidelines on Friday nights, where we’ll look back at some memorable games, seasons, players and performances.
Hopewell’s memorable 2019 season kicks things off. The Blue Devils finished 15-0 for the first time in program history and won their second state championship in three years. They were led by TreVeyon Henderson, the nation’s top running back recruit, who scored 53 touchdowns and accumulated more then 3,000 all-purpose yards during his junior year.
Henderson also won the inaugural Mark L. Fischer Player of the Year award, presented by NBC12. The honor goes to the best player in Central Virginia, as voted on by the area’s head coaches.
Also part of Friday’s edition- inside a high school football workout in the coronavirus world. Dinwiddie is one of few area schools that can hold team workouts, and coaches and staff are going out of their way to make sure its in the safest environment possible.
If you have any topics you’d like to see us feature during On the Sidelines this fall, e-mail marc.davis@nbc12.com, or let us know on Twitter (@marcdavissports) or Facebook (MarcDavisNBC12).
