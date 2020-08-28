Senior Alert issued for Maryland man believed to be traveling to Virginia

By Hannah Smith | August 28, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 5:21 PM

MANASSAS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man who is believed to be traveling to Virginia from Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Jerome Thomas Countee, Sr., 80, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Friday and is believed to be driving a black 2013 Honda Pilot SUV with Maryland license plate: 3BC1394. The vehicle has a license plate frame with “Kappa for Life.”

Police believe he is driving to Manassas.

Countee may be wearing a white t-shirt with white dress pants.

Officials said Countee suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-352-1200.

