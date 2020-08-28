Roughly 2,500 laptops for Prince George students delayed until December

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Public Schools superintendent says roughly 2,500 laptops for students have been delayed until December.
The school division ordered the Chromebooks in June and was given an estimated delivery of September. However, the division has now been given an anticipated delivery date of Dec. 2020.
The delay is due to high demand and disruptions in the global supply chain.
Prince George Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Pennycuff released the following statement in part:
“For our students in Grades 6 through 12 who have opted for virtual instruction to begin the school year, their families will be contacted by their respective schools if they indicated on their First Semester Instructional Choice Survey that their family was in need of a device. Each school will communicate with those families regarding a date and time for unit pickup.
“For our elementary students who have selected virtual instruction to start the year and indicated their families needed a device in their First Semester Instructional Choice Survey, their school will contact them regarding a date and time to pick up a device. At this time, only one device per family can be distributed for those who initially requested the use of a device.”
The school division says families that did not indicate that a device was needed, they will be put on a waiting list. Once the Chromebooks are available, the schools will plan another distribution event, and remote learners who said they need a device will be given priority.
Elementary students on remote learning will have the instruction given virtually for those with devices and in remote/worksheet packets for others until the devices arrive, officials said.
“We understand the challenges the ongoing supply chain disruptions are having in our ability to receive our Chromebook device orders and the concerns this may bring to our families,” the statement said.
Classes being on Sept. 8.
