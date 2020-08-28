Richmond civil rights activist joins national march in Washington

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Richmond native and community activist Tavorise Marks is taking his fight to the nation’s capital.
Marks joined thousands from across the country for the 2020 March on Washington. It’s a symbolic event for many, marking the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech.
“Today, we are marching for criminal justice reform,” said Marks. “Today, we are marching to end police brutality. Today, we are marching for the right to be seen as human.”
Marks has been advocating for civil equality for years. He is a member of the NAACP. He has organized local protests and says he is currently collaborating with local law enforcement to promote social equality.
The 2020 march, dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Commitment March on Washington, comes on the heels of national civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and, more recently, the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
The Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and the NAACP organized the event. Organizers say they have been working for months to highlight the current civil rights issues while mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
“We are seeing where we’ve come 57 years ago to where we are today, and understanding the issues of today,” said Tylik McMillian, NAN Director of Youth and College.
McMillian also stressed the importance of local involvement.
“I think it speaks volumes to see that people from all backgrounds, genders, religions, nationalities, and sexual orientations, can come together in this moment to stand together for an issue that everyone is so passionate about,” he said. “The issue of human life, of human dignity.”
McMillian says he hopes the march will recommit communities to King’s dream while building momentum towards the future.
Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and the families of victims of police brutality are leading the march.
For more information, visit nationalactionnetwork.net or 2020March.com.
