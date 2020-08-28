Rand Paul says he was ‘attacked by an angry mob’ near White House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Sen. Rand Paul said he was “attacked by an angry mob” after leaving the White House following the Republican National Convention.
Paul tweeted about the incident at 1:39 a.m. Friday saying, “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”
Video posted to twitter of the incident shows Paul walking down a street surrounded by people yelling “say her name,” “her name is Breonna Taylor” and “she can’t sleep so neither will you.”
Taylor was shot and killed on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment.
On June 11, Paul introduced the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to end no-knock warrants. The act would require federal law enforcement to provide notice of their authority and purpose before they could execute a warrant. The act would also require the same of any state or local law enforcement agency that receives Department of Justice funds.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.