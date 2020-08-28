Police search for 2 people suspected of stealing phones from Target

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two people they say took phones from Target along Southpark Boulevard.
On Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., police said two suspects went into the Colonial Heights store.
“After entering the store, one suspect used a tool to break open two iPhone display cases while the second suspect grabbed the phones,” a release said.
Officials said the suspects left the store and drove off in a dark blue or gray minivan.
Police said the suspects also had a small child in a blue stroller with them during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
