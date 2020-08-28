Police: Nearly 670 DUI arrests in Chesterfield so far this year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s police chief says there have been nearly 670 DUI arrests so far this year.
Chief Col. Jeffery Katz said the department began an emphasizing traffic safety two years ago to make roadways safer.
“DUI arrests aren’t easy. They’re time consuming, laborious, & sometimes lead to more than just investigative clean up,” Katz tweeted.
According to data he posted, there have been 669 DUI arrests in Chesterfield so far in 2020, which is an increase from the last two years.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.